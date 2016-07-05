June 2016 News Bloopers Is Sheer Delight for the Funny Bone

Another month, another collection of TV news screwups that will make you laugh until you cry.

Yes, June is in the books and with it a collection of bloopers that makes you wonder whether people in front of the camera made the right decision with their careers. Perhaps these folks would've been better served scraping dead animals off the side of the road -- that way no one notices their mistakes; they simply drive over them and no one is the wiser.

Beware of some NSFW language. Not all bloopers are of the G-rated variety, you know. But all bloopers are of the hilarious variety. Give this a watch (or two) and hope July can live up to the precedent set by June.