2020 Karnevale Event Brings Back 1920s Fashion and Fun

Channel your inner bootlegger or flapper and join the party at Karnevale - Gangsters & Dolls: A Speakeasy Event at the Forum on Speedway.

This fun event will feature 1920s themed entertainment and raise some money for great children's art education projects like Camps, Classes, Studio Saturdays, Field Trips, Virtual Tours and more throughout the year.

In addition to the costumes everyone is encouraged to wear there will also be a Silent Auction with Wine Baskets, Mystery Boxes, James Avery Jewelry, and of course, Artwork. While you're watching your bids you can partake in some roaring '20s Casino Games, a Whiskey Tasting, even a drawing for a spectacular Red Baron prize package.

Entertainment will include a theatrical presentation developed by several local theatre artists including Chris Estes, Josh White, Michael Sherry, Chris Jarvis, Mineasa Nesbit,Hannah Smith, and Brianna Barnhart-Arsement all on one stage. You'll think it's the bee's knees.

Tickets are $65 each or a table for $500 and can be purchased by calling the Arts Council of Wichita Falls at 940-767-2787. Gangsters & Dolls runs from 6:30 to 11:00 p.m., Saturday, January 18th, at the historic Forum building at 2120 Speedway Avenue.

