Wichita Falls Man Allegedly Chokes Girlfriend After She Said His Fart Smelled Bad

Did you really think your farts smelled good man?

Just when you think you have seen every possible Wichita Falls headline, the city shocks me again. It looks like Wichita Falls police were called out to the 3500 block of Cranbrook Lane on Sunday. Apparently the couple were house sitting for a friend when things turned ugly.

According to the victim, Christopher Ragsdale...farted. She then said it smelled horrible. As any person does in that situation. It looks like Christopher took offense to this and threw his girlfriend on the ground. He then allegedly jumped on top of her and began choking her. She was able to call out for a friend and told Chris to leave.

She was able to get to the other room. You would think this would be the end, but no. Chris then yelled at her and allegedly headbutted her according to police. Christopher Ragsdale is charged with assault family violence/choking. His bond has not yet been set.