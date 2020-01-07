Oklahoma Named One of the Worst States to Raise a Family

I did not make this survey, so don't get mad at me.

Wallethub is all about their surveys and you love it when it says something positive about your state. Sadly for Oklahoma, you rank one of the worst in the country for raising a family. They looked at 50 factors for every state. The data set ranges from median family salary to housing affordability to unemployment rate.

Oklahoma was ranked the seventh worst state to raise a family in. Oklahoma ranked 30th in childcare costs, 47th in infant mortality rates, 35th in Median family salary, 39th in violent crime, 42nd for percent of families living in poverty, 16th in unemployment rate, 41st in Separation and Divorce rate.

Texas was ranked the eighteenth worst state to raise a family in. Nothing to brag about, but still better than Oklahoma. If you want to check out the full survey you can see it here.