Archer City Police Department Shares Scary ‘Final Destination’ Style Photos

Whoever was in the passenger side of this car. It is a miracle they're alive.

If you haven't seen these photos yet it's pretty crazy to see. This apparently happened yesterday afternoon just north of Archer City. The driver of the truck says he had to swerve out of the way to avoid rear ending another vehicle. This caused them to drive off the road and hit a fence.

The fence went straight through the truck just like in 'Final Destination'. What's crazy, the Archer City Police Department says a passenger was in that seat. How they avoided getting impaled on that pipe is a miracle. Just a friendly reminder to be alert while driving and to stay safe in Texoma.