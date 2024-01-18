Study Finds This to be 2024’s Poorest City In Texas

Times are hard all over, but some places have it a little rougher than others.

It’s especially hard for those who live in small towns. Trust me when I tell you I know all about small-town living.

For one thing, jobs can be hard to come by. In my hometown of Vernon, Texas, there are two major employers: Tyson Foods (formerly Wright Brand Foods) and North Texas State Hospital.

Get our free mobile app

Don’t get me wrong, there are plenty of other places to work. But for the bulk of unskilled workers, the aforementioned employers are your best bet to make some good money.

Many of us who lived there worked at one or the other at some point. I worked for a few years at each of them. Ultimately, I decided to pull up my roots and move to Wichita Falls to have more employment options (among other things).

And the fact of the matter is that it worked out well for me. But not everyone can just drag up and move when they feel like it. So often, people find themselves stuck in a rut and unable to get out of it. Which is why I’m writing this story today.

Being the optimist that I am, I believe things can and will change for the better if the powers that be dedicate themselves to improvement.

So, hopefully, this article will get the attention of the decision makers in Prairie View. The town of just over 8,000 people has the lowest median income in the state along with the highest poverty rate, making it the poorest city in Texas, according to RoadSnacks.

The Five Texas Towns That Rank As 'Most Miserable' Places to Live Business Insider did an analysis of the "Most Miserable" towns in America based on census data. 5 of those 50 towns were here in Texas Gallery Credit: various

Be Aware of 5 New Texas Laws That Go Into Effect January 1, 2024 New Texas laws going into effect in 2024 address a wide range of topics. Gallery Credit: unsplash.com