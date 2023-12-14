4 Texas Cities Named the Safest in America

Safety first.

That’s the mantra at every workplace (even though some don’t actually adhere to it). But it should also be top of mind when searching for a place to live.

I don’t know about you, but I want to be able to go to sleep at night without worrying about people who are up to no good running amok in my neighborhood. I grew up in a small town, shielded from that kind of nonsense for the most part.

Don’t get me wrong – living in the big city has its perks. But there are tradeoffs involved with enjoying those perks. The high cost of living, heavy traffic, and high crime rates immediately come to mind.

Trust me, I know from experience just how daunting moving from a small town to a major metropolitan area can be. But knowing that the city you’re moving to is among the safest in the country can make it a lot less daunting.

And if that’s you, you’re in luck. The researchers at Homesnacks conducted a study to determine the 10 safest cities in the United States. When all was said and done, four cities right here in the Lone Star State were ranked among the safest.

So, if you’re looking to drag up and relocate to a bigger city in Texas and safety is your main concern, you may want to put down roots in Frisco, Allen, McKinney, or League City.

10 Safest Cities in the United States

Carmel, IN Naperville, IL Thousand Oaks, CA Cary, NC Frisco, TX Murrieta, CA Allen, TX Port St. Lucie, FL McKinney, TX League City, TX

