A Guy Was Stranded on the Highway in Oklahoma, So He Did a Little Tailgating

There’s not much, if anything, that’s more frustrating than being stuck in traffic.

There’s been a whole lotta flooding after all the crazy weather we’ve been getting in this neck of the woods lately and, of course, flooding leads to road closures.

One guy near El Reno, Oklahoma was stuck on I-40, so he decided to go with it and do some tailgating.

A reporter from the local news approached him and he was as cool as the other side of the pillow. He told her he’d been stuck there for about 45 minutes and figured he would make the most out of it by relaxing with some pork rinds and maybe even a nap.

He even threw in a “horns down” sign at the end of the segment, which got him a lot of love on social media and a big ol' middle finger from me.