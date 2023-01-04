WATCH: Hilarious Viral Video of Texas Inmate Escaping Custody

This isn’t a good look for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

The video of an inmate escaping from the Sheriff’s Office’s transport van has been making the rounds on the internet. The inmate managed to kick one of the van’s passenger side windows out in order to make his escape.

While watching the inmate escape custody is a captivating scene by itself, the reaction of the women who are witnessing the escape is the best part.

Get our free mobile app

The ladies laugh hysterically as the inmate flees the scene while still wearing handcuffs, leading the detention officer on a foot race he was destined to lose. The officer ultimately gives up after the inmate jumps a fence and disappears into what appears to be someone’s backyard.

The inmate, identified as Timothy Chappelle, was eventually arrested, but not until after he broke into two homes in a nearby neighborhood, according to CBS 19. I'll bet a dollar to a donut that the Chappelle will be wearing shackles the next time the Sheriff's Office has to transport him somewhere.

Chapelle was being held on a charge of criminal mischief worth between $2,500 and $30,000. He has now upped the ante with two new charges – escaping custody and two counts of burglary of a home.

I think it’s safe to say that unless Chappelle figures out another way to bust out of the joint, he won’t be seeing the light of day for some time to come.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives December 30th, 2022 IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON THE LOCATION OF ANY OF THESE FUGITIVES, PLEASE CALL CRIME STOPPERS 24 HOURS A DAY AT 940-322-9888.

Texoma's Most Wanted for December 22nd, 2022 These Individual are Wanted as of 12-22-22 IMPORTANT: NEVER ATTEMPT TO APPREHEND THESE SUBJECTS YOURSELF.