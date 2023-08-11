Cake Spotted at Texas Supermarket Has The Perfect Summer Message
I really need to get one of these cakes.
Living in Wichita Falls, Texas, you fully expect to be miserable as soon as you step outside during the day this time of year. It stays so hot throughout July and August that any temperature below 100° feels nice and cool.
And everybody knows those triple-digit temperatures make folks a little more feisty than usual.
One thing I’ve noticed is that I can’t quite handle extreme heat as well as I could when I was a younger lad. Partly because of a medication I started taking a few years ago, but I had noticed prior to that that I was becoming less tolerant to high heat.
So, when those temps do start to exceed the century mark, I get a little on the grumpy side…and so does my significant other.
Don’t get me wrong, my wife and I rarely have a disagreement. But she does get an angry/frustrated look on her face when she has to go outside when it’s hotter than Satan’s breath out there. And I’m guessing I probably do as well.
That’s why I couldn’t help but nod my head in agreement when I came across a TikTok video featuring a cake spotted at an H-E-B in Hutto last week that was adorned with the message, “I’m sorry for what I said when it was 109° outside.”
Because I know someone somewhere saw that cake and immediately placed an order for their own.
@iamsoufflegirl @H-E-B Proof HEB has everything you need for the summer #hereeverythingsbetter #hebbakery #hebgrocerystore #bakery #cake #funnycake #summer #hot #atx #centraltexas #summerintx #itstoohot #hot #sorryforwhatisaid ♬ Could You Be Loved - Bob Marley & The Wailers