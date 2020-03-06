A Montage of Officials Telling People Not to Touch Their Face…and Then Touching Their Face

As we all know, not touching your face is one of the ways you can prevent getting sick. We also know it’s much easier said than done.

The Washington Post put together a montage of officials advising people to not touch their face to prevent getting coronavirus. In each example the official touched their face either shortly before or after they made the comment.

I feel their pain, though. I catch myself jamming at my face probably twenty times a day – and that’s not counting the times I don’t notice I'm doing it.

Godspeed to us all as we try not to catch that bug.