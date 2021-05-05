FEMA Winter Storm Disaster Relief Deadline Only Weeks Away

Remember that horrible, cold weather we had back in February? Did your home suffer any damage from the storm? If so you only have a couple weeks left to file a claim for assistance from FEMA.

As reported by Texoma's Homepage, the deadline to register for disaster assistance from Federal Emergency Management Administration in the form of a low-interest loan through the Small Business Association is Thursday, May 20th.

Homeowners can apply for up to $200,000 to repair or replace their primary residence and homeowners and renters can apply for up to $40,000 to repair or replace personal property that was damaged in February's storm.

Qualified Texans can apply for individual assistance by calling 800-621-3362 or by going to DisasterAssistance.gov.

To apply for the low-interest, long-term SBA loans call 800-659-2955 or go to the SBA's Disaster Loan Assistance page.

When you apply you'll need to have some information handy. You'll need your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you're staying now; a general list of damages and losses; your insurance policy number or the company name or agent name for your coverage; and your Social Security number.

Last winter's cold, snow, and ice was something none of us wants to go through again, and if you're still picking up the pieces a low interest loan like this can really help.