Explore the Texas Outdoors and Get Paid for It

Here’s an awesome opportunity to have fun and earn some extra money in the process.

The website WhistleOut is looking for someone to explore the outdoors in their home state and take pictures along the way. Seriously – all you have to do as their Chief Adventure Officer is head out to a national or state park, or any other scenic spot, and take pictures with the phone they provide you and they’ll pay you a cool $1,000 to do it.

Not only are they going to pay you a grand, they’ll even reimburse your travel expenses, up to $500. So, there’s no excuse to not visit that spot you’ve always wanted to.

You also get to choose a smart phone priced up to $1,000 and then they’ll buy it and ship it to you. They even have their own WhistleOut phone finder to help you find your new phone.

I gotta tell you, it seems like I run across some sort of story about a “dream job” every few months, but this has got to be the best I’ve ever discovered. I don’t know anyone who wouldn’t love making $1,000 and getting a brand-new smartphone just for exploring the outdoors.

Applications for the Chief Adventure Officer position are currently being accepted. You have until 3:00 CST on Friday, May 21 to get your application in.

The winner will be announced on Friday, May 28 during a livestream via the WhistleOut YouTube channel. The winner will also be contacted via email after the live announcement is made.

Certainly, you're interested in this gig. Head over here and get that application in ASAP.

