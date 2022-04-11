A Texoma Man Is Now In Custody After A Prank Went Horribly Wrong

Last Wednesday, 23-year-old Jacob Anthony Emro thought that it would be funny to play a prank on his friend, 21-year-old Zachary Robertson. Unfortunately, things did not go as planned, and Robertson ended up dying from a gunshot wound to the head.

Another witness who was at the scene at the time, told police that Emro was hiding in his Robertson’s bedroom, waiting on the victim to enter. According to KFDX, as soon as Robertson entered the bedroom, he heard both Emro and Robertson screaming at each other before hearing gunshots. After the weapon fired, Emro immediately stormed out of the bedroom in a panic. He then immediately tried to hide all of the evidence by taking all of the guns and drugs that were in the house to a nearby abandoned trailer.

Get our free mobile app

Law enforcement executed a search warrant to Emro’s trailer, and found the firearm used at the crime scene. Emro then confessed to shooting Robertson, and told law enforcement that it was an accident. He then went on say that he thought that there were “blanks” in the firearm when he aimed it at Robertson and pulled the trigger.

Wichita County Jail Wichita County Jail loading...

Emro was taken into police custody and charged with both manslaughter, and tampering with physical evidence. His bond is currently set at $270,000.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week April 8, 2022