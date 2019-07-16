The Wichita Falls Police Department is Hiring

Here’s a great opportunity for you if you’ve ever considered a career in law enforcement.

The WFPD is now hiring Police Officer Trainees. The position is full-time and pay starts at $20.65 per hour.

The deadline to apply is September 1 and the Police Officer Trainee Entrance Examination will be administered Saturday, September 7 at Barwise Middle School, located at 3807 Kemp Blvd, starting at 8:00 am.

The job description from the City of Wichita Falls website:

The purpose of this position is to receive training and instruction to be able to enforce federal, state and local laws and provide protection to citizens. This is accomplished by attending classes, completing physical training, completing firearms training, gaining knowledge of equipment, materials and supplies, observing professional police officer duties, and attending police and law enforcement events. Other duties include expanding the knowledge of related law enforcement tasks and activities. An applicant must be at least twenty-one (21) years of age at the time of administration of the TCOLE Licensing Examination and not more than forty-four (44) years of age at the time of hire. Applicants must meet minimum qualifications and pass the competitive written examination and satisfactorily meet other selection criteria as established by the Civil Service Commission of the City of Wichita Falls. An applicant may not be eligible for a beginning position with a Police Department unless the applicant meets all legal requirements necessary for certification, see Section 1701.001 et seq., Texas Occupations Code relating to licensing of Police Officers, by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) as set forth in Section 143.023(e). An applicant must be able to read and write English.

Click here more information or to apply.