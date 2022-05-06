A Wichita Falls man is pressing charges on his son after he allegedly stole his pickup truck and his pants which had his wallet in them.

KFDX is reporting that early Thursday morning around 2 AM, Wichita Falls police located the Ford pickup truck that had been reported stolen. An officer also located Nicholas Farleigh at the scene. When law enforcement questioned Nicholas, he said that he was just borrowing the Ford pickup from his father, and drove it there from his father’s house on Wilson Avenue in Wichita Falls.

Nicholas’ father then arrived at the scene and informed police that his son did not have permission to drive his truck. He then added that before fleeing in the pickup truck, Nicholas stole his pants that were laying in his bedroom. The stolen pants contained his wallet which had $200 in it. He also informed officers that he wanted to press charges on his son.

When police searched the pickup truck, they found both the pants and the wallet in the truck. However, the $200 that was reported missing was gone. Law enforcement believes that Nicholas spent the $200 that was in his wallet. Nicholas Farleigh was then taken into police custody and booked into the Wichita County Jail.

It seems that Nicholas Farleigh doesn’t have the best relationship with his parents. KFDX reported that just last month he was arrested, and charged with family violence after getting into a violent altercation with his mother. Other family members had to restrain him until the police arrived.

