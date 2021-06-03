Thursday on The Chad Hasty Show, Texas Governor Greg Abbott joined the program to talk about the end of the 87th Texas Legislature, including wins and stalemates for his agenda during the session.

Among the many items discussed were the tension between the Texas House and Senate, and the blame being thrown from many directions for some highly touted conservative bills not making it thorough the process before time ran out on the session, requiring at least two special legislative sessions to continue progress on priority items including election integrity reform and bail reform.

Abbott said:

I consider this halftime of this game, knowing that we're going to be able to come back for at least two special sessions, and able to engage once again on all these meaningful issues. And so we just didn't get it done in the first half, but we look forward to getting it done in the second half.

The Chad Hasty Show airs weekdays 8:30 to 11 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. on News/Talk 95.1 FM & 790 KFYO.

