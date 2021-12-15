Get our free mobile app

It's time for Sean Hannity to go on Christmas vacation and while we would typically air Sean's guest host or best-of, it is a little tricky on this upcoming Friday, December 17.

Hannity has asked Congressman Louie Gohmert to guest host his very popular nationally syndicated radio show. In 49 states, that is no big deal. In Texas though, it is a very big deal for radio stations.

Here's the problem. Louie Gohmert is running for Texas Attorney General. In the Republican Primary, he faces the current Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Land Commissioner George P. Bush, and former Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman. It's a packed field with candidates who know what they are doing when it comes to campaigns. And that's where the Equal Time Rule comes in. I won't get too deep into the law, feel free to Google it if you want, but there is a possibility that if Congressman Louie Gohmert were to host a 3-hour show, the other candidates could ask for equal time. Yes, there are exceptions to equal time and rules for the other candidates, but there is a chance it could still happen. That is why some stations will be airing a best of or other programing.

So, here is our plan. On Friday, a one-time special edition of The Chad Hasty Show will air from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. on 95.1 & 790, KFYO in Lubbock; 94.7 & 1470, KYYW in Abilene, and 96.3 & 1290 KWFS in Wichita Falls. To make things even more exciting, The Chad Hasty Show will be broadcasting from SS Outfitters near Levelland (6045 East State Road 114 Levelland, TX 79336). We will be talking guns, politics, and more, and I hope you can come by for my special show.

From 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Cole Shooter will host the regular edition of The Chad Hasty Show.

Finally, on Monday, December 20, things go back to normal with "The Sean Hannity Show" at 2 p.m. and The Chad Hasty Show will air 5-7 p.m.

Sorry Congressman Gohmert, but I'm sure we'll talk to you at some point during the campaign.

