How is Wichita Falls ISD Prepared to Handle an Active Shooter Situation?

Almost immediately after the deadly attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14, gun control advocates were hard at work demanding new gun laws. Of course, we already have volumes of laws on the books, none of which stopped a deranged 19-year-old from walking into the school and killing 17 students. The whole event lasted six minutes. There was no one in that school that could adequately defend against or stop the shooter, and he knew it.