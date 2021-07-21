Gov. Abbott Says No New Mask Mandates Coming in Texas
Take a look at any news outlet in the United States and the top news story, or at least pretty high on the list, is the climbing number of new coronavirus cases. Numbers seem to be climbing across the country, and that includes in Texas.
On Wednesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said that despite the rise in coronavirus cases in Texas, there will not be another mask mandate in Texas. And that goes for Texas schoolchildren, as well.
Gov. Abbott made the comments on KPRC radio on Wednesday. According to the Texas Tribune, Abbott said that a mask mandate is not needed because many people already have immunity to COVID-19:
There will be no mask mandate imposed, and the reasons for that are very clear. There are so many people who have immunities to COVID, whether it be through the vaccination, whether it be through their own exposure and their recovery from it, which would be acquired immunity...
[It would be] inappropriate to require people who already have immunity to wear a mask.
Personally, this is good to hear from Governor Abbott. There are those out there who want America to go backwards because of the novel coronavirus and the Delta variant of the disease. Cases are on the rise and many seem to be calling for mask mandates and other restrictions to come back. That is the wrong move.
If you want to wear a mask, then wear one. The same goes to those in school. If you want to wear a mask or send your child to school with a mask, do it. But no more mandates and no more shutdowns.