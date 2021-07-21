Gov. Abbott Says No New Mask Mandates Coming in Texas

Get our free mobile app

Take a look at any news outlet in the United States and the top news story, or at least pretty high on the list, is the climbing number of new coronavirus cases. Numbers seem to be climbing across the country, and that includes in Texas.

On Wednesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said that despite the rise in coronavirus cases in Texas, there will not be another mask mandate in Texas. And that goes for Texas schoolchildren, as well.

Gov. Abbott made the comments on KPRC radio on Wednesday. According to the Texas Tribune, Abbott said that a mask mandate is not needed because many people already have immunity to COVID-19:

