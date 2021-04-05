Abbott Will Not Throw Out First Pitch At Rangers Home Opener

It looks like the decision by MLB to move the All-Star Game away from Atlanta has created more repercussions in the baseball world.

KXXV in Waco is reporting that Governor Abbott has decided not to throw out the first pitch in the Rangers home opener this afternoon.

In a letter to the Texas Rangers organization today (04.05.21) Governor Abbott said that he had been looking forward to throwing out the first pitch at the Rangers' home opener "Until Major League Baseball adopted what has turned out to be a false narrative about the election law reforms in Georgia."

Based on that situation he has declined his invitation to toss out the first pitch.

Abbott also said, "It is shameful that America's pastime is not only being influenced by partisan political politics, but also perpetuating false political narratives." He went on to say, "I will not participate in an event held by MLB, and the State will not seek to host the All-Star Game or any other MLB Special events."

In a conversation with my coworkers this morning the point was made that people often follow sports specifically because it is a refuge from the political bickering of both major parties in the United States. Republicans, Democrats, independents, we could all come together to cheer on our favorite team. Whichever side of the issue in Georgia you may be on is your choice. I simply wish that MLB would take a step back and focus on playing the game of baseball instead of trying to make the game itself a political statement.

CHECK IT OUT: 100 sports records and the stories behind them