Major League Baseball Caves, Pulls All-Star Game From Atlanta

Major League Baseball on Friday announced that the 2021 All-Star Game and MLB Draft would be pulled out of Atlanta, Georgia. The move comes after the Georgia legislature passed new voter integrity legislation that included an expansion of early voting. However, critics in the media and on the left have claimed it would restrict people from voting due to provisions requiring an ID to vote in all circumstances.

President Biden in an interview earlier this week called the law "Jim Crow on steroids" and said he would support moving the All-Star Game from Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves came out against MLB's decision to move the game saying that the people of Atlanta and Georgia are being unfairly punished by Major League Baseball.

According to FOX News, the MLB Commissioner made the decision to pull the game after discussing the issue with current and former players.

"Over the last week, we have engaged in thoughtful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and the Players Alliance, among others, to listen to their views," he said in a statement. "I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft." "Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box," he continued. "Fair access to voting continues to have our game’s unwavering support."

The move by MLB is an important one to watch here in Texas as Texas lawmakers are also debated voter integrity legislation that has drawn the same type of objections from Democrats and some in the media as the Georgia law has.

To me, this is Major League Baseball caving to the leftist mob, most of whom haven't read the actual bill in Georgia. I seriously doubt most current MLB players have read the law and I'm betting most within MLB haven't either. MLB just doesn't want to be protested and they are just hurting themselves and the people of Atlanta by pulling this stunt.