Texas’ Favorite Easter Treat May Surprise You

While the most popular Easter treat in Texas sounds great to me, I don’t recall ever seeing it in stores.

For me personally, it’s all about the Cadbury Creme Eggs. I’m pretty sure I could sit down and eat a dozen of those things. Sure, I’d be sick as hell, but it would be totally worth it.

Anyway, the career builder website Zippia is always crunching data in an effort to determine what each state likes the most. Since we’re quickly approaching Easter Sunday, they set out to figure out what Easter treat the majority of people from each state are most into.

The researchers determined that white chocolate eggs are the most popular candy here in The Lone Star State. I find that to be odd, however. White chocolate’s good and all, but I’ve never met anyone who prefers white chocolate to milk chocolate. With that being said, I’m going to have to hunt some down and give them a try.

Zippia’s findings were pretty surprising to me. Boiled eggs are actually the most popular easter treat. The study found them to be the most popular treat in 14 states.

Here’s where it gets really weird. Peeps were the next most popular treat, topping the list of treats in 8 states. Apparently, a lot of people are into hard, slightly animal-shaped marshmallows.

Candy eggs are a pretty big hit overall, with Cadbury Creme Eggs being the most popular among candy eggs. Surprisingly, Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs weren’t the favorite in any state.

Get the full results of the study at this location.