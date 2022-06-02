ABC News Taking Heat for Tweet About Death of Dallas Cowboys Marion Barber III

There are times when I feel like people overreact in a major way on social media. This, however, is not one of those times.

Yesterday, we lost one of my favorite running backs to ever suit up for the Dallas Cowboys, Marion Barber III aka Marion the Barbarian. Police in Frisco discovered his body in his apartment. He was only 38 years old. No cause of death has been given at this time.

Barber was drafted by the Cowboys in the fourth round in 2005. He played six seasons with the Cowboys before signing with the Chicago Bears in 2011.

Although his tenure with the Cowboys was short, he’s pretty much universally loved by Cowboys fans. True to his nickname, he was an absolute barbarian on the football field.

So, many folks, Cowboys fans and haters alike took exception to the fact that ABC News pointed out that he scored a lot of touchdowns, but never had a 1,000-yard season in his career while reporting his death on Twitter.

Maybe next time they should just stick to reporting the facts of the story rather than throwing in an unimportant statistic that had nothing to do with the story whatsoever.

