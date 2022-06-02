Several Current and Former Houston Astros Players Among Most Hated in MLB

I’m gonna let you in on a little secret – I don’t like the Houston Astros. Yep, I’m a hater.

However, it wasn’t always like that for me. Growing up in the 80s, my Texas Rangers didn’t play the Astros, so they weren’t a threat. And it stayed that way until interleague play began in the 90s.

And even then, I didn’t have anywhere near the same amount of contempt for them as I did the Los Angeles Angels or the Oakland A’s. But then MLB moved the Astros into our division in 2013 and the next thing you know, the benches are clearing.

There are those out there who don’t think the Lone Star Series is really that big of a deal and that MLB created a “forced” rivalry. But I’m not one of those people.

I love the rivalry. It feels natural to want my team to be the dominant team in Texas (which they haven’t been in far too long).

You have to figure that, for the most part, hatred for the Astros was limited to Texas Rangers fans. That is, up until November 2019, when news broke of the infamous Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.

The scandal pretty much sealed the deal and made the Astros one of, if not, THE most hated team in Major League Baseball.

So, I wasn’t in the least bit surprised when I saw a report from Houston Press that said four current and two former Houston Astros were among the most hated players in MLB, based on negative tweets since Opening Day.

The hatred for Jose Altuve is strongest among players. Altuve is the second most hated, behind Manny Machado of the San Diego Padres. Also making the list are current players Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker, and Justin Verlander as well as former players Carlos Correa and Gerrit Cole.

I have to give it to Sean Pendergast of the Houston Press for trying to put a positive spin on it, suggesting they’re in good company as only the Dodgers and Yankees have more hated players than the Astros.

However, I would much rather be hated for winning than cheating.

