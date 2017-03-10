Accused Drunk Driver Indicted for Manslaughter

A man charged with intoxication manslaughter last spring is now facing a manslaughter charge after a Wichita County grand jury handed down a sealed indictment.

KFDX reports that 34 year-old Danny Lee Garrett was arrested on March 10. Garrett ran a red light at the intersection of Taft Blvd and Kell West Blvd in Wichita Falls on May 2, 2016. Garrett collided with a pickup truck, killing the truck’s passenger, 33 year-old Brandon Eddington, died as a result of his injuries.

A blood sample voluntarily given by Garrett showed his blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit at the time of the crash. Garrett was in the Wichita County Jail as of Friday night.