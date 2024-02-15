The WFPD Needs Your Help Identifying Burglary Suspect

The Wichita Falls Police Department is reaching out to the community for help solving three recent coin-operated machine burglaries.

Two burglaries occurred at Royal Inn, located at 3102 Seymour Highway. The other happened at ParkStone Senior Village at 1727 Rathgeber Road. The suspect in all of the burglaries is described as tall and thin, wearing blue jeans with a reflective emblem on the back pocket, boots, a dark jacket and hoodie, wearing a mask and gloves, and carrying a yellow drill.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the WFPD front desk at 940-761-7792 and leave information for Detective Patricia Ferguson. Reference case numbers 24-020599 and 24-020606.

Wichita Falls Car Wash Burglaries

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is offering an award for information on a string of car wash burglaries.

Several car washes all over Wichita Falls have been broken into over the last month. Perpetrators are using pry tools and power tools to access coin machines.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

