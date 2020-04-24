All Non-Essential Businesses in Wichita County Allowed to Open

In a press conference earlier today, Mayor Stephen Santellana issued the “Live Safe, Work Safe” order.

Effective Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 8:00 am businesses that were deemed non-essential (restaurants, bars, retail stores, etc.) will be allowed to reopen. Businesses that choose to reopen will be required to present city and county leaders with a sanitization plan.

There are restrictions in place with the order:

People ages six and older are required to wear a mask when in public.

Businesses are recommended to screen all employees

Businesses must use social distancing practices as well as practice health sanitization

Gatherings must be limited to no more than ten people

While churches are urged to conduct services online, city leaders are following the executive order of Governor Abbott.

Read the full order at this location.