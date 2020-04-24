Emergency Supplies Are Tax Free This Weekend

Oklahoma got a round of severe weather earlier this week and storm season is upon us. It's only a matter of time before some form of severe weather strikes the Wichita Falls area so now is the time to gather up all of the items you should have in your emergency kit.

This weekend, April 25th through April 27th, is also the Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday in Texas.

It is important to note that as with all sales tax holidays, not everything is tax free. Items that are NOT tax free are things like cleaning supplies, face masks, toilet paper, and the other things we've all been loading up on as we work through the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Things that ARE included are items like axes, first-aid kits, battery operated radios and more.

There are also restrictions on dollar amounts for the various items. Because of the ongoing shelter in place orders and social distancing protocols in many places across the state you can make your purchases online or by phone this year.

Here's the list according to the Texas State Comptroller's Office:

These emergency preparation supplies qualify for tax exemption

if purchased for a sales price:

Less than $3000:

Portable generators

Less than $300:

Emergency ladders

Hurricane shutters

Less than $75:

Axes

Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)

Can openers - nonelectric

Carbon monoxide detectors

Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric

Fire extinguishers

First aid kits

Fuel containers

Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits

Hatchets

Ice products - reusable and artificial

Light sources - portable self-powered (including battery operated)

Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns

Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers

Radios - portable self-powered (including battery operated) - includes two-way and weather band radios

Smoke detectors

Tarps and other plastic sheeting

Note: Several over-the-counter self-care items, such as antibacterial hand sanitizer, soap, spray and wipes, are always exempt from sales tax if they are labeled with a “Drug Facts” panel in accordance with federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations.

These supplies do not qualify for tax exemption:

Medical masks and face masks

Cleaning supplies, such as disinfectants and bleach wipes

Gloves, including leather, fabric, latex and types used in healthcare

Toilet paper

Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles

Camping stoves

Camping supplies

Chainsaws

Plywood

Extension ladders

Stepladders

Tents

Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies

Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies

This weekend is a great time to go through your on-hand supplies at home, refresh yourself and your family members with your emergency plans, and make whatever changes fit the new circumstances we find ourselves in.

The 2020 sales tax holiday weekend for emergency preparation supplies is Saturday, April 25th, through Monday, April 27th.