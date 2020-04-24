Emergency Supplies Are Tax Free This Weekend
Oklahoma got a round of severe weather earlier this week and storm season is upon us. It's only a matter of time before some form of severe weather strikes the Wichita Falls area so now is the time to gather up all of the items you should have in your emergency kit.
This weekend, April 25th through April 27th, is also the Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday in Texas.
It is important to note that as with all sales tax holidays, not everything is tax free. Items that are NOT tax free are things like cleaning supplies, face masks, toilet paper, and the other things we've all been loading up on as we work through the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
Things that ARE included are items like axes, first-aid kits, battery operated radios and more.
There are also restrictions on dollar amounts for the various items. Because of the ongoing shelter in place orders and social distancing protocols in many places across the state you can make your purchases online or by phone this year.
Here's the list according to the Texas State Comptroller's Office:
These emergency preparation supplies qualify for tax exemption
if purchased for a sales price:
Less than $3000:
Portable generators
Less than $300:
Emergency ladders
Hurricane shutters
Less than $75:
Axes
Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)
Can openers - nonelectric
Carbon monoxide detectors
Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric
Fire extinguishers
First aid kits
Fuel containers
Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits
Hatchets
Ice products - reusable and artificial
Light sources - portable self-powered (including battery operated)
Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns
Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers
Radios - portable self-powered (including battery operated) - includes two-way and weather band radios
Smoke detectors
Tarps and other plastic sheeting
Note: Several over-the-counter self-care items, such as antibacterial hand sanitizer, soap, spray and wipes, are always exempt from sales tax if they are labeled with a “Drug Facts” panel in accordance with federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations.
These supplies do not qualify for tax exemption:
Medical masks and face masks
Cleaning supplies, such as disinfectants and bleach wipes
Gloves, including leather, fabric, latex and types used in healthcare
Toilet paper
Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles
Camping stoves
Camping supplies
Chainsaws
Plywood
Extension ladders
Stepladders
Tents
Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies
Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies
This weekend is a great time to go through your on-hand supplies at home, refresh yourself and your family members with your emergency plans, and make whatever changes fit the new circumstances we find ourselves in.
The 2020 sales tax holiday weekend for emergency preparation supplies is Saturday, April 25th, through Monday, April 27th.