Alright Wichita Falls Hear Me Out, We Need to Get Egg Custard Snowcones Here

This was the first weekend where I had my windows open the whole time. It was amazing, the weather is getting nicer and that means one of my favorite seasons is upon us. Snowcone season. Yes those stands that we see all year round tempting us with their sweet treats will be opening again.

Sadly, this is a bittersweet time for me. I have visited several snow cone stands in our area and I have been searching for something from my childhood. Egg custard flavored snow cone. I know you just rolled your eyes to the back of your head, but trust me it's the best flavor of snow cone. Egg Custard with marshmallow on top. LITERALLY nothing is better during the summer when you want cool off and have something sweet.

I learned this week that is a Baltimore thing. Since that's where I grew up, it makes sense. I also imagine anyone that owns a snowcone stand in Wichita Falls, scrolls through the flavors to order and they see egg custard and say why? I'm telling you to say yes!

I know this town would love it! So if anyone in Wichita Falls would import this for me, I promise I would come see you weekly. I know I don't have a chance of getting a good Maryland crab cake in Wichita Falls, I think some snowcone syrup is possible. Please!

