One Man Arrested In Wichita Falls Ambulance Theft

Maybe he thought an ambulance screaming down the road would be an inconspicuous getaway vehicle.

Maybe he didn't think at all.

One man is behind bars in Vernon, Texas, after taking a Wichita Falls ambulance for a joyride Thursday evening, April 29th.

News Channel 6 and the Times Record News are reporting that a man allegedly stole an ambulance from Trans Star Ambulance Company on Call Field Road.

The ambulance was taken around 7:30 Thursday evening, around 7:49 p.m. an ambulance was involved in a hit and run accident on Burkburnett Road. That ambulance struck a 2012 Nissan Cube with no injuries reported in the incident.

DPS officers located the stolen ambulance near Vernon, Texas, and arrested an unnamed suspect shortly before 9:00 p.m. The suspect was transported to Wilbarger County Jail.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

The Wichita Falls Police Department is saying that charges will include theft between $150,000 and $300,000 and an accident involving damage to vehicles over $200. The ambulance is valued at approximately $250,000.