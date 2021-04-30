One Man Arrested In Wichita Falls Ambulance Theft

MattGush

Maybe he thought an ambulance screaming down the road would be an inconspicuous getaway vehicle.

Maybe he didn't think at all.

One man is behind bars in Vernon, Texas, after taking a Wichita Falls ambulance for a joyride Thursday evening, April 29th.

News Channel 6 and the Times Record News are reporting that a man allegedly stole an ambulance from Trans Star Ambulance Company on Call Field Road.

The ambulance was taken around 7:30 Thursday evening, around 7:49 p.m. an ambulance was involved in a hit and run accident on Burkburnett Road. That ambulance struck a 2012 Nissan Cube with no injuries reported in the incident.

DPS officers located the stolen ambulance near Vernon, Texas, and arrested an unnamed suspect shortly before 9:00 p.m. The suspect was transported to Wilbarger County Jail.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

The Wichita Falls Police Department is saying that charges will include theft between $150,000 and $300,000 and an accident involving damage to vehicles over $200. The ambulance is valued at approximately $250,000.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America

Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.
Categories: Weird News, Wichita Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top