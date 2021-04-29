UPDATED 7:10pm, April 29, 2021

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, along with State Reps. Donna Howard and Senfronia Thompson issued a statement in response to Texas DPS' findings:

AUSTIN, Texas – Speaker Dade Phelan, Rep. Donna Howard, and Rep. Senfronia Thompson today released the following joint statement: “Allegations like these require our serious concern and attention. These claims warranted a thorough investigation. The appropriate law enforcement and legal authorities have concluded their investigation, and determined there is insufficient evidence to bring charges.

"However, while the legal process may be over, the conversation about how to best keep our Capitol family protected must continue. The Texas House remains firm in our commitment to move forward with legislation and administrative policy changes that create a safer work environment and culture for our entire Capitol community."

ORIGINAL STORY: Thursday evening, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Travis County District Attorney's office provided an update into an investigation into lobby misconduct at the capitol.

The statement, issued from both agencies, said in part, "DPS has conducted a thorough investigation following allegations of drugging of a Capitol staffer by a lobbyist. Together, we have concluded that there is not enough evidence to support these allegations and that criminal charges are not appropriate. No crime occurred in this instance."

The allegations came to light last Saturday, April 24. KXAN-TV in Austin reported that a lobbyist employed by HillCo Partners was accused of using a “date-rape drug” on a Capitol staffer. Thursday's Texas DPS statement exonerates the unnamed lobbyist.

The complete statement from Texas DPS can be real below:

AUSTIN, TX - Today, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Travis County District Attorney’s office released the following joint statement: “The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Travis County District Attorney’s Office take the allegation of drugging women very seriously. We work hard to ensure that potential victims are always treated with respect and dignity, and we encourage all women to continue reporting potential crimes to us. DPS has conducted a thorough investigation following allegations of drugging of a Capitol staffer by a lobbyist. Together, we have concluded that there is not enough evidence to support these allegations and that criminal charges are not appropriate. No crime occurred in this instance. Recent events have amplified the conversation in our community that women should have the right to feel safe at all times. We are committed to continuing this conversation with the firm belief that women should be safe at home, at the workplace, and anywhere else they choose to be. This conversation is long overdue and we are encouraged by the Texas Legislature’s attention to these important issues.”