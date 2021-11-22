Ambulance Times Could Increase in Wichita Falls if Vaccine Mandates Happen

It is possible that vaccine mandates could be happening in Wichita Falls in a few weeks and Bill Lockwood has had several guest in studio to discuss what this means for the rest of Wichita Falls.

In case you missed the show over the weekend, Bill Lockwood had three guests in studio on his show American Liberty. Bill has been talking for several weeks about the potential vaccine mandates coming to Wichita Falls. You can check out some of the previous interviews here. I reached out to Bill and asked him what went down on this week's show. You can read his comments below and be sure you check out American Liberty with Bill Lockwood Saturday mornings at 11 on NewsTalk 1290.

VACCINE MANDATES & PRE-HOSPITAL MEDICAL CARE

One area that has hardly been touched anywhere is the effects of the vaccine mandates on Emergency Services and Pre-Hospital Medical Care.

With special guests Ross Caston, Eric Pankonien, & Derek Ruvalcaba, the discussion explores in depth the vax mandates upon Emergency Responses such as Ambulance Care.

The recent OSHA suspension of the mandates only touches a small portion of medical care, as the guests explain, since the mandates actually have three areas: (1) OSHA; (2) CMS; (3) Federal Contracting. Global Medical Response is in part managed by federal monies coming via CMS and Federal contracts. What does this mean?

In simple terms, emergency personnel across America, up to 30-40% which have refused to take the jab, will be LOSING their jobs, livelihoods and employment. This, in turn, effects the Emergency Services in a significant way for all communities across the country. Unless the Federal Government loosens its draconian mandates ordinary citizens will be LOSING much of the great pre-hospital emergency services medical care, including ambulances and AirEvac services.

Ross Caston, Eric Pankonien, and Derek Ruvalcaba lay it out for us clearly as well as what we need to do as citizens to stop government overreach.

