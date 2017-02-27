Another Week, Another Large Pot Bust Near Wichita Falls on U.S. 287

An average week in North Texas just wouldn't be average these days without a marijuana bust on U.S. 287.

On Friday, February 24, a Wichita County Deputy made a traffic stop on U.S. 287 at Midway Church Road in Electra. A K-9 alerted deputies to the presence of narcotics and deputies found some 43 pounds of marijuana. The street value of $150,500.

A 41-year-old man, Soukeilay Ang Khaoproseuth, was arrested. Khaoproseuth was not listed as an inmate in the Wichita County Jail as of Monday afternoon. We are working to obtain more info on his arrest.