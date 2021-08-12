Apparent Bomb Threat At Wichita Falls High School

*** Update: As of 6:00 p.m., 08.12.21, Lindsay Barker from the City of Wichita Falls reports that after three hours of searching no explosive devices were discovered.

The case will remain under investigation. Terroristic threats are a violation of the law and will be taken seriously. Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 ***

***

The public is asked to avoid the area around Old High, Wichita Falls High School, until further notice as several police and bomb squad units are investigating a possible bomb.

According to Lindsay Barker from the City of Wichita Falls several Wichita Falls Fire and Police units, as well as resources from Sheppard Air Force Base and the Denton Bomb Squad are on the scene at Old High because of the report of a bomb left in a backpack.

All students and faculty have been evacuated and there have been no injuries. Most students have left for the day or been picked up from school.

All of the participating agencies will remain on the scene until the entire building has been cleared.

In the meantime the public has been asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.