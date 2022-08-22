The University of Texas Will Offer a Taylor Swift Class This Year

Swifties will suddenly want to be rocking burnt orange in 2022.

If you're a fan of pop stars and are in college right now in Texas it is your time to shine. Just a couple of weeks ago, we learned that Texas State over in San Marcos is offering a Harry Styles course in the spring. This got a lot of attention to Texas State and it looks The University of Texas at Austin doesn't want to be left in the dust.

A course on Taylor Swift music will be coming soon to honors students in the liberal arts program at the university. The class is being taught by professor Elizabeth Scala who seems really excited to get this thing going.

“I want to take what Swift fans can already do at a sophisticated level, tease it out for them a bit with a different vocabulary, and then show them how, in fact, Swift draws on richer literary traditions in her songwriting, both topically but also formally in terms of how she uses references, metaphors, and clever manipulations of words,” Scala said.

She says students will be able to compare Taylor Swift's lyrics to authors like Shakespeare, Keats and Frost. When it comes to female pop stars in 2022, I think a lot of folks would name Taylor Swift at some point in their top five. We will see if this helps increase enrollment at The University of Texas, but I am sure some kids in high school will be doing some research on this new course now.