Twitter Reacts to Arch Manning Committing to Texas

It’s a good day to be a fan of the Texas Longhorns.

For the first time in a long time, the University of Texas has landed the Number One recruit in the country. And I’m just damn giddy about it.

Earlier today, Arch Manning declared that he had committed to Texas. Manning is yet another 5-star recruit who has committed to playing ball in Austin here lately.

Not to mention the fact that he’s football royalty.

It almost feels like we have an embarrassment of riches at quarterback. I don’t know about you, but I was stoked when I heard that Quinn Ewers was coming home to Texas. And now we have Manning to back him up and eventually take over for him here in the near future.

I think we Orangebloods are in for some good football for the next few years. Time will tell.

Of course, reactions are going to be mixed when it comes to this sort of announcement. So, take a minute to point and laugh or nod in agreement to some of these Twitter reactions to Arch Manning committing to Texas.

