Arrest in Downtown Dallas Leads to Guns Being Drawn

A tense moment in downtown Dallas was caught on video.

While we have no context as to what led to the situation, the person being apprehended must have been considered armed and dangerous as the police officers had their guns drawn throughout the entirety of the video – even though the suspect appears to be 100% compliant.

Get our free mobile app

Folks who reside in Dallas (especially the downtown area) are used to witnessing shocking events. We’ve covered many of those incidents right here on this platform. But it’s rare to see police officers with their guns drawn while making an arrest.

Not only do the officers have their guns drawn while making the arrest, but they’re also careful to keep themselves at a safe distance until the suspect finally lies face down on the pavement in the middle of the street and puts his hands behind his back.

Overall, violent crime was down in Dallas in 2023, according to Fox 4 News. However, the city experienced a rise in murders and car thefts last year. The increase in murders is an especially troubling statistic.

We’ll continue to monitor the situation and update the story if more information becomes available.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week January 26, 2024 Gallery Credit: Johnny Thrash

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week January 19, 2024 Gallery Credit: Johnny Thrash