A mystery woman dressed to the nines has been caught on camera committing a string of robberies in Houston. But it wasn't her designer duds that had people talking - it was her pungent body odor. The FBI and local police released the surveillance footage in January in a desperate bid to track her down, and it seems their efforts have finally paid off.

This gal's crime spree may be over, but the stench of her actions will linger on in the minds of Houston residents for quite some time.

She may have been dressed to impress, but this mystery woman was on a mission to rob. The FBI and local police were hot on her heels as she pulled off at least four heists in one week, all caught on surveillance camera. The woman was finally arrested on unrelated charges, but authorities promise more details will be released soon. The woman's outfit was as bold as her crimes, from her black ballcap to her high heels. But it was the green camouflage mask and her strong body odor that really stood out. In each robbery, she held up a note, demanded cash, and tossed a light-colored bag over the counter. With a large black tote in tow, this woman was a one-woman crime wave, but her reign of terror has finally come to an end.

