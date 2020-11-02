Attention Texoma – The McRib is Coming Back to a McDonald’s Near You

You know what they say, “absence makes the heart grow fonder.”

I worked at the McDonald’s in Vernon, Texas for a brief period of time during my senior year of high school. Back in those days (1990 - 1991), the McRib was a permanent staple of the McDonald’s menu at our location.

If my memory serves me correctly, the McRib was a fairly popular item, but nowhere near as popular as the Big Mac or Quarter Pounder with Cheese (in Vernon, at least). I would say people ordered it about as often as a Filet-o-Fish or the McChicken.

I was a pretty big fan of it, though. I used to make mine with double meat and cheese with no onions quite often come break time.

The McRib didn’t stick around for long, though. The sandwich disappeared completely from menus in the 90’s.

As I mentioned earlier, it wasn’t the most popular sandwich on the menu, but it had its fans. In fact, the McRib developed kind of a cult following which led to many “Bring Back the McRib” campaigns.

McDonald’s seized the business opportunity and has created a sense of urgency since, bringing the sandwich back to select locations “while supplies last,” resulting in high demand for the sandwich.

And now, for the first time in almost ten years, the McRib will make its return on December 2. This time around however, it will be on the menu at all of McDonald’s 14,400 locations in the U.S., according to CNN.

As usual, the McRib will only be around for a limited time. So, expect to see me in the drive-thru a little more often than usual in the weeks after it makes its return.