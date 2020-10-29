Lil Wayne Meets With President Trump, Appears to Give His Support

Lil Wayne appears to be supporting President Trump's Platinum Plan, an initiative that lays out a promise to Black America over four years.

On Thursday evening (Oct. 29), Weezy jumped on Twitter to share a photo of himself standing with the current President of the United States. In the caption for the photo, Wayne revealed that they recently met to discuss criminal justice reform and Trump's Platinum Plan for his campaign.

"Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership," Wayne wrote. "He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done."

The platform for Trump's Platinum Plan promises to bring almost $500 billion into Black communities, provide better and affordable health care, offer access to capital for Black businesses, educational opportunities and more.

In fact, it was reported earlier this month that Ice Cube met with Trump as well. During an Instagram Live session on Oct. 11, Cube didn't confirm any specifics, but he did say that he met with both Democrats and Republicans.

On the meeting with the Republicans, Ice Cube said, "We also met with the Republicans and shit. They brought us in. We talked to ’em. They've moved their agenda a lot because of what we said. You know, they put $500 billion on the table. Who knows what's gone really happen. I just know one of ’em gon' win. I don't know if it can really matter to us. We gotta just push whoever's in there ’cause ain't nobody really solved our problems. People say we can't take another four years of this. Black people, we can take anything, shit."

The news of Ice Cube supposedly meeting with Trump's team was made public knowledge once Katrina Pierson, a senior advisor for the Trump administration, announced via Twitter that the N.W.A. rapper had been working with the president to help develop the Platinum Plan for his campaign. Cube later made it clear that he hasn't endorsed Trump or Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden.

In any event, while this is the first we've heard from Wayne regarding the upcoming election, he isn't the first rapper to show support for Donald Trump in this capacity.

Lil Pump, Waka Flocka Flame and 50 Cent have all been vocal about being in Trump's corner rather than Biden's.

50 and Pump both showed support for Trump while condemning the former vice president's proposed tax plan, which would increase taxes for residents in New York State, New York City, New Jersey and California who make over $400,000 a year.

As for Waka, he suggested via IG that Trump is a better president than former President Barack Obama.

Fif, however, appears to have had a change of heart about Trump after his ex-girlfriend, Chelsea Handler, agreed to cover his tax bill.

Wayne's support of President Trump has angered many of his fans who aren't fond of the current Commander in Chief. The move to meet with Trump had fans on social media bringing up Weezy's past remarks about Black Lives Matter, which didn't sit well with the Black community. In 2016, during an interview on Nightline, the Young Money leader made controversial statements regarding the Black Lives Matter movement after reporter Linsey Davis explained the cause to him.

“That just sounds weird," he admitted. "I don’t even know why you put a name on it. It’s not a name. It’s not ‘whatever, whatever.’ It’s somebody got shot by a policeman for a fucked up reason … I am a young, Black, rich mutherfucker. If that don’t let you know that America understand Black mutherfuckers matter these days, I don’t know what it is. Don’t come at me with that dumb shit, mam. My life matter, especially to my bitches.”

"I don’t feel connected to a damn thing that ain’t got nothin’ to do with me," he continued. "If you do, you crazy as shit. I’m connected to this flag right fucking here, because I’m connected. I’m a gangbanger now.”

See some of the thoughts from the hip-hop community and fans on Wayne's support for Trump below.

