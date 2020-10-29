Texas Woman Creates Epic Whataburger Zombie Costume

Whataburger and Zombie flicks are two of my favorite things on the planet, so you know I’m digging this.

Adela Hernandez, an employee at a Whataburger in Aransas Pass has been getting a lot of attention thanks to her one-of-a-kind costume creation.

The amount of detail she put into her makeup is nothing less than amazing. Not only did she make it look as though a cup and straw had been shoved through her eye all the way down through her jaw, she was also able to make her other eye look like a tiny cheeseburger. Talk about detail! That’s some impressive stuff right there. And she’s clearly found her calling as she’s currently a cosmetology student at Aveda Institute Corpus Christi.

According to KRIS-TV, it took her a whopping four hours to get the costume together. As you might imagine, she got a lot of love for her costume:

My co-workers loved it and were so proud of how it came out. I had customers coming up to me wanting to see the details and just showing me love for my work. I even went to Walmart to get a few things with my makeup still on (and) I had so many people compliment my work.

She set the bar pretty high with this costume. I’m looking forward to seeing what she has in store for us next Halloween.