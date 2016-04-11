Audacious Mountain Climbing Proposal Ends With Police Rescue

This guy was on cloud nine after his girlfriend accepted his proposal. The problem was he couldn't quite come back down.

Officials at California's Morro Bay State Park had to rescue a man who got stuck 600 feet up high on Morro Rock where he popped the question to his girlfriend via Facetime.

The stunt took place Thursday (April 7) when the man, identified as Michael John Paul Banks, 27, couldn't get back down after scaling the rock.

The city of Morro Bay posted footage of the rescue on its Facebook page.

"He couldn't go any direction, on a sheer ledge, with his feet dangling 80 feet off the ground," said Morro Bay Fire Captain Todd Gailey, prompting the need for a chopper to facilitate the rescue.

Climbing the rock is illegal, so the newly-engaged Banks was cited for trespassing. He's also expected to help foot the bill for the helicopter. After the engagement ring, we're guessing that's not a cost he's too thrilled to pay.