Danny Willett Wins Masters After Jordan Spieth Collapses

A late collapse by defending champion Jordan Spieth allowed Danny Willett to win his first Masters title at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia on Sunday.

Willett, who started the day three shots behind Spieth, carded five birdies during his 5-under, 67 round on Sunday. He finished at 283 for the tournament to claim the green jacket, the traditional garment given to the Masters’ champion each year.

Heading into Sunday, Spieth led a tournament-record seven straight rounds at the hallowed course dating back to last year’s dominant victory. He made four consecutive birdies on the front nine on Sunday to move to a seemingly insurmountable five-stroke lead.

However, Spieth shot back-to-back bogeys to start the back nine, before carding a quadruple bogey at the par-three 12th hole that dropped him from the lead for good. He finished tied for second with Lee Westwood with a four-round score of 286.

Paul Casey, J.B. Holmes and Dustin Johnson all tied for fourth place at 287.

The 16th hole provided some of the day’s biggest excitement as three golfers — Davis Love III, Shane Lowry and Louis Oosthuizen — each aced the hole in a matter of hours. Oosthuizen’s hole-in-one was the most incredible, as the ball clipped playing partner J.B. Holmes' ball and still found the cup.

Golf’s next major tournament is the U.S. Open at the Oakmont Country Club near Pittsburgh from June 16-19.