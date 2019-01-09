Vernon Named the Most Affordable City in Texas for Minimum Wage Earners

<a href="https://www.walletwyse.com/analytics/min_wage_affordability_jan2019"><img alt=" " src="//public.tableau.com/static/images/4Y/4YS7DBN5K/1_rss.png" style="border: none"></a>

Looks like your dollar goes the furthest not too far away from us.

Walletwyse just released a new survey on the most affordable cities in the country. Of course, I had to check out Texas and the number one is not too far away from us in Wichita Falls. Vernon, Texas ranks the best in our state. Texas has the same minimum wage as the federal requirement at $7.25 an hour.

Vernon citizens have an average debt to income ratio at 4.42 percent. The numbers are calculated by someone working on average 2,000 hours for the year at $7.25. It's kind of interesting, a higher minimum wage in some parts of the country still does not mean you can afford to live there. You can check out the survey for yourself to review the numbers. Check out the difference in wage and affordability when you check out the map.