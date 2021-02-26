Base Camp Lindsey Hosting Final Ghost Hunting Tour March 20th

Ah, springtime. When the thoughts of many a young man - and woman - turn to ... ghost hunting???

Sure! Why not?

You may remember back around Halloween when Base Camp Lindsey opened their facility up for ghost hunting tours. Well, that proved to be so popular they're doing it again, this time on the weekend of March 20th and 21st.

Don't worry, they're not going to abandon you in their building leaving every creak and groan and random sound up to your overactive imagination, you'll have Professional Paranormal Investigators there with you to help you track down the sources of what you heard and determine if it was just an old water pipe, or something far more nefarious.

According to the Base Camp Lindsey Ghost Hunt event page on Facebook, you'll arrive at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, March 20th, and stay until 7:00 Sunday morning.

No alcohol or drugs will be allowed and if they think you're a little under the influence when you arrive you'll be asked to leave.

You can bring snacks and non-alcoholic beverages, but be advised there are no facilities at their location. Flashlights and a good sleeping bag are recommended, although it's uncertain as to how much you may actually sleep.

There will also be no tobacco use inside the building and you're asked to not use perfume or cologne.

Throughout the night you'll be ghost hunting with Professional Paranormal Investigators utilizing Spirit Boxes, K2 Meters, Paracoms, Digital EMF Detectors, and a FLIR Thermal Camera.

Armed with these tools and what you see and hear you'll be guided every step of the way as you search from room to room, following strange noises and paranormal indicators from hallway to hallway, in the final Base Camp Lindsey Ghost Hunt.

The cost to take part in this overnight adventure is just $25 per person and all proceeds raised help support Base Camp Lindsey's goal of providing a Wichita Falls community facility where no veteran has to sleep on the streets. They're trying really hard to get the facility open by October of this year so this will be your last opportunity to explore their repurposed building before the new construction begins.

Base Camp Lindsey's facility is located at 1908 6th Street, if you have any questions about the Ghost Hunt before you're ready to sign up, just give them a call at 940-757-0321.

Paranormal hunting events like this tend to fill up quickly so make your reservation soon or you won't stand a ... ghost ... of a chance of getting in.