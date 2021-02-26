A Phone Phishing Scam Has Made Its Way to Wichita Falls

The Wichita Falls Police Department has issued a warning about a new phone phishing scam.

This time, the lowlifes who are looking to steal peoples’ personal information are using the fear of having their electricity cutoff during this stretch of cold weather to their advantage.

The scammers are calling people and telling them that they’re with ONCOR and that they will have their power turned off within the hour due to non-payment of their bill. Scammers then tell their victims that the only way to avoid an interruption of service is by making an immediate payment over the phone.

The WFPD stresses that these calls are NOT coming from ONCOR. Be careful not to fall for this scam.

If you get a call like this, immediately hang up and contact ONCOR. The same goes for any other utility company that you have billing questions or disputes with. It’s best to reach out to them yourself to make sure you’re contacting the correct people.

If you believe you may have fallen victim to this scam, reach out to the WFPD front desk at 940-761-7792 to make a report over the phone.

