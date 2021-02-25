Blue Bell Introduces a New Twist on an Old Flavor

Blue Bell may have outdone themselves with this one.

The Little Creamery is known for its unique limited-time flavors like Fudge Brownie Decadence and Christmas Cookies and I can’t wait to dig into their latest creation.

Get our free mobile app

In a press release, Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising & marketing for Blue Bell described the new flavor:

Some of you will remember our Cookie Cone, which inspired this flavor. Imagine our Cookies ’n Cream Ice Cream, then add in cone pieces and a fudgy swirl. It’s an ice cream with all of the delicious ingredients of a Cookie Cone. It’s your favorite cone, but in a carton.

Cookies n’ Cream Cone is available in half-gallon and pint-size while supplies last, so get it while you can.

Blue Bell is also bringing back Cotton Candy and Orange Swirl in pint-size flavors. Cotton Candy is described as “a delicious cotton candy flavored ice cream in shades of pink and blue.” The company describes Orange Swirl as “a refreshing swirl of orange sherbet and vanilla ice cream.”

Learn more about Blue Bell and get the full list of flavors available in stores on their official website.

50 Famous Brands That No Longer Exist