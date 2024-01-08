Warning: BBB Serving North Texas Warns Of Online Health Scam

Heads up – the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is alerting consumers of an online health products scam.

With a new year comes resolutions. Of course, the most common resolutions are to lose weight and get in better shape.

And now scammers are seizing the opportunity to rob people of their hard-earned money.

In a press release, the BBB serving Dallas, Lubbock, and Wichita Falls said that it is investigating a company called Health Central USA. The BBB first investigated the company in early 2022 amid the baby formula shortage.

Since May of 2022, the BBB has received 137 complaints about Health Central USA, with 13 pending cases since November 2023. Most complaints are regarding orders that were unfulfilled after being charged.

BBB has been unable to verify if Health Central USA is an actual business. They were unable to locate an active business registration for Health Central USA and the company has not responded to any of BBB’s inquiries.

Monica Horton, BBB spokesperson, urges consumers to do their research before ordering online:

This is a perfect example of why the BBB online shopping advice instructs consumers to do their research prior to ordering. We wish all consumers would simply put BBB in front of a company name to find our reports and information prior to entering their credit card number on a website. We issue ratings on businesses and would like for this ‘F’ rating to have prevented recent complainants from having the same bad experience as so many others.

BBB has an entire site dedicated to protecting online shoppers called BBB’s Online Shopping HQ.

