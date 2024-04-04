Warning – Thieves are Stealing Truck Tailgates in Texas

It sounds like I may have to start pulling my truck into the garage every night.

As a truck owner, I can honestly say that I never once thought someone might steal my tailgate. The stereo, catalytic converter, or the truck itself, sure. Those crimes are committed all the time.

But why the hell would someone want to steal the tailgate?

The answer to that question is mostly because newer model pickup tailgates are equipped with backup cameras and other expensive technology thieves can later sell on the black market.

It’s gotten so bad in the Houston area that a Kingwood man had his truck’s tailgate stolen twice just a matter of months.

The first time it happened was back in December while he was shopping at Walmart of all places. Walmart’s parking lots are almost always full of people, are well lit, and have security cameras. Even that didn’t deter the thieves.

It happened again on Tuesday (April 2) sometime between 9:00 and 10:30 pm while he was watching a concert at The Heights Theater. The truck was parked on a well-lit street near the theater.

What can you do to lower the risk of your truck’s tailgate being stolen?

Houston police recommend investing in a tailgate lock. In addition, it’s best to park as close as possible to a garage or another vehicle to keep thieves from being able to completely open your tailgate so they can remove it.

